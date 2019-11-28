A New York judge has rejected Harvey Weinstein’s bid to throw out the most serious charges in his sexual assault case, dealing a big blow to the disgraced movie mogul as he sought to limit the scope of his looming trial and any potential punishment.
The ruling clears the way for prosecutors to bolster their case with testimony from actress Anabella Sciorra, who says Weinstein raped her in 1993 or 1994. It leaves open the possibility of a life sentence if he is convicted at his trial, set to begin Jan. 6. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges he raped a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006. He is free on $1 million bail and maintains that any sexual activity was consensual.
Weinstein’s lawyers have objected to two of the five counts against him — both stemming from a charge called predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum life sentence. They argued those counts should be thrown out because prosecutors are choosing to use Sciorra’s allegation to show he’s a sexual predator who committed sex crimes against multiple women, even though that alleged attack predates the charge being enacted into law in 2006.
Judge James Burke, however, ruled that such a strategy is allowed under state law.
***
Clive James, an Australian journalist, joker and intellectual who had a long career as a writer and broadcaster in the U.K., has died. He was 80.
James died Sunday at his home in Cambridge and a private funeral was held Wednesday, his representatives said. He been diagnosed with leukemia and emphysema, and he suffered kidney failure in 2010.
“I am a man who is approaching his terminus,” James said in 2012. He later assured well-wishers that he intended to live a few more years — and he did, continuing to write and broadcast until almost the end.
He and ex-wife Prue Shaw, a specialist in early Italian literature, had two daughters, Claerwen and Lucinda.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.