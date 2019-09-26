Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are going to bring the heat to the 2020 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.
The show’s producers announced Thursday that the superstar performers, who have released music in Spanish and English since the 1990s, will perform Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Lopez and Shakira have had major success the pop and Latin charts over the years. Lopez recently wrapped up a tour to celebrate her 50th birthday, and her latest movie, “Hustlers,” has been a box office hit. Shakira has won 11 Latin Grammys and three Grammys.
The game and halftime show will air live on Fox and be broadcast in 180 countries.
***
A third man has been arrested and charged in connection with rapper Mac Miller’s overdose death last year.
Court documents show Stephen Walter is suspected of selling counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl that Miller possessed before he died last September. Walter is accused of being the source of the pills that another man, Cameron Pettit, sold to Miller.
None of the men has been directly charged with Miller’s death or have entered pleas in their cases.
***
Princess Beatrice is engaged to be married, her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, announced Thursday.
The 31-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II is set to wed real estate entrepreneur Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The wedding will take place next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.