A judge appointed a special prosecutor Friday to look into why the Cook County state’s attorney’s office dropped the case against Jussie Smollett, leaving open the possibility that the former “Empire” actor could yet face charges in what police say was a phony attack on himself that he staged to get attention.
Smollett, who is black and gay, maintains that he was the target of a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago in January. But if the special prosecutor, former U.S. Attorney Dan Webb, determines that the charges should not have been dropped, he could recommend that they be reinstated or that new charges be brought.
Webb, who was appointed by Cook County Judge Michael Toomin during a Friday hearing, told reporters afterward that he’d move the investigation along as quickly as possible.
The state’s attorney’s office charged Smollett in February with 16 counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly staging the attack and lying about it to investigators. But it dropped the charges a month later with little explanation, angering city officials and the police.
***
Placido Domingo returns to the stage at the Salzburg Festival this weekend to perform for the first time since multiple women accused the opera legend of sexual harassment in allegations brought to light by The Associated Press.
Two opera houses in the U.S. have canceled performances, but no European opera house has taken Domingo off the bill. Instead, some colleagues and venues there have come to his defense, resisting what they see as a rush to judgment.
The 78-year-old Domingo has received the full support from Salzburg Festival management and his co-stars ahead of Sunday’s performance of Verdi’s “Luisa Miller,” in which the famous tenor will sing the baritone title role.
Most of the 21 performances planned in Europe through November 2020 have been confirmed — including a gala concert to mark his 50th anniversary at Milan’s La Scala on Dec. 15 — although the singer’s interactions with journalists and the public may be curtailed.
A Domingo news conference planned for Monday and press rehearsals have been canceled ahead of a performance in the southern Hungarian city of Szeged on Wednesday. No reason was given.
***
Comedian Dave Chappelle plans to host a special block party and benefit concert in Ohio for those affected by the recent mass shooting.
Chappelle will be among national and local entertainers planned for the main stage at the “Gem City Shine” event in Dayton on Sunday.
Organizers say the event will be an effort to “reclaim” the entertainment district after 24-year-old Connor Betts’ 32-second rampage in front of Ned Peppers that killed nine people and left dozens injured on Aug. 4.
