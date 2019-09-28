Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman has been diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism, he has revealed.
The 66-year-old star of “Dog’s Most Wanted” finds himself battling his own potentially fatal health problems just three months after his wife, Beth Chapman, died of cancer.
A pulmonary embolism occurs when a clot travels from another part of the body to the lungs and blocks blood flow. The life-threatening event usually causes shortness of breath and chest pains, for which Chapman was rushed to the hospital two weeks ago.
Pulmonary embolisms, which “Real Housewives” personality NeNe Leakes and tennis legend Serena Williams have both suffered and survived, can be treated with blood-thinning medications. However, if left untreated, such embolisms can lead to sudden death.
Chapman shared the news in an interview with Dr. Mehmet Oz, set to air on Monday’s episode of “The Dr. Oz Show.”
“I, all the time, stick my foot in my mouth, and I said, after Beth left, I’m not afraid to die,” Chapman said in the chat. “I take that back.”
The reality star said he has adopted healthier habits such as following a nutritious diet, taking anticoagulant medication and smoking fewer cigarettes.
***
Oprah Winfrey shocked attendees at a North Carolina fundraiser by announcing a donation of more than $1 million toward the United Negro College Fund.
The Charlotte Observer reports that former talk-show host and OWN television network chief made the announcement Saturday while speaking at Charlotte’s annual Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon. United Negro College Fund officials were hoping the luncheon would help raise $500,000 for deserving area students to attend historically black colleges.
At the time of Winfrey’s address, a running tally at the event showed that about $1.15 million had been raised. That’s when Winfrey said she was going to match the total, prompting a standing ovation from the stunned audience.
