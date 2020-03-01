Hilary Duff is asking Disney to find a TV home that’s more appropriate to the grown-up “Lizzie McGuire.”
In an Instagram post, the actress who’s reprising the title character for Disney Plus, said the streaming service isn’t the best fit, suggesting Hulu instead. The original series, about a girl whose thoughts are expressed by her animated doppelganger, aired from 2001 to 2004 on the Disney Channel.
“Was incredibly excited to launch ‘Lizzie’ on D+ and my passion remains,” Duff said in her post Friday. “However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans’ relationship with Lizzie who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her. I’d be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating.”
The original series was an authentic portrayal of Lizzie as a preteen and teenager, Duff said, and her next chapters should be “as real and relatable.”
***
“Superstore” is losing its manager — star America Ferrera says she’s departing the NBC sitcom after its current season.
Ferrera plays the manager of a big-box store in the show, which has already been renewed for a sixth season. The actress also serves as an executive producer on the series and has directed several episodes.
“The last five years on ‘Superstore’ have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career,” she said in a statement Friday.
Ferrera announced on New Year’s Eve that she is expecting her second child.
The season five finale will air at 8 p.m. April 18.
***
An adopted daughter of film director Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw, was arrested in Tennessee in an incident involving her boyfriend.
Mikaela Spielberg, 23, was charged with domestic assault causing bodily injury early Saturday and was released from jail in Nashville later in the day, jail records showed. A March 9 court hearing was set.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.