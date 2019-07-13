Carli Lloyd of the U.S. women’s national soccer team celebrated the team’s recent World Cup victory with a lap dance from Jennifer Lopez, who pulled Lloyd from the audience to the stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday night.
After Lopez told the crowd that Lloyd was in attendance, J. Lo’s fiance, Alex Rodriguez, escorted Lloyd to security guards who walked her to the stage, where she sat on a chair shaped like a stiletto shoe. Lopez congratulated Lloyd for her team’s win and then told her: “Got a little present for you.”
“Actually Carli, I got two presents for you,” the pop star said. “Girls, will you take care of Carli and give her a little birthday present?”
Lopez left the stage and two of her female backup dancers gyrated on Lloyd as the 2009 hit “Birthday Sex” by R&B singer Jeremih played in the background. Lloyd’s 37th birthday is Tuesday.
Lopez returned to the stage, and she and her dancers moved sensually in front of Lloyd. Lopez then sat on Lloyd’s lap as she sang a slowed-down version of “If You Had My Love,” her debut single released in 1999.
A hearing has been scheduled for next month in the indecent assault and battery case against celebrity chef Mario Batali. Batali did not appear at a brief pretrial hearing in a Boston courtroom on Friday. He had waived his right to appear.
A spokeswoman for the Suffolk District Attorney says the next hearing will be Aug. 30 when a defense motion will be heard. Batali, who again will not be required to attend, pleaded not guilty May 24 to a charge that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman at a Boston restaurant in 2017. His career crumbled in the wake of that and other accusations of sexual misconduct.
The accuser says Batali noticed her taking a photo of him at the restaurant and invited her to take a selfie with him. She says Batali then groped and kissed her repeatedly without her consent.
Barbie has been many things over the years. Now, she’s dressed as Ziggy Stardust.
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the release of David Bowie’s iconic “Space Oddity,” Barbie overseers at Mattel released a collectible version of the doll dressed as Ziggy Stardust, one of his most beloved alter egos.
Bowie died in 2016 after battling cancer. He was 69.
