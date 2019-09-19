Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg has two books coming out in the United States, including an English-language edition of the 16-year-old’s memoir.
Penguin Press announced Thursday that it will release Thunberg’s memoir, “Our House Is On Fire,” and a collection of her speeches, “No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference,” that will include her upcoming address at the U.N. Climate Action Summit in New York. “No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference” is scheduled to be released in November. Her memoir will be released next year.
Thunberg has become an international force for urgent climate action. She has been in Washington for several days of rallies and lobbying efforts ahead of Friday’s planned global climate strike.
A tour bus carrying members of the road crew for country singer Josh Turner plunged off a cliff in central California, killing one person and injuring seven others, authorities said Thursday.
Turner and his band were not on the bus when it crashed late Wednesday in San Luis Obispo County, police said. The cause of the crash off the 50-foot cliff is under investigation, the San Luis Obispo Tribune reported.
The crash followed a concert by Turner at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in nearby Paso Robles. The singer postponed the rest of his September tour dates following the crash.
A ballad that late rock star Chris Cornell produced for his daughter Toni Cornell when she was just 12 years old is now being released. “Far Away Places” was written by Toni three years ago, and was one of the last songs Cornell recorded before his death in May 2017.
The song was released Thursday on iTunes and is available on other streaming services.
A book of letters by Ernesto “Che” Guevara, touching on everything from politics to family, is coming out in English in fall 2021.
“Letters 1947-67” will be released in the U.S. by Seven Stories, the publisher announced Thursday, and will include an introduction by the late revolutionary’s daughter Aleida Guevara. The Spanish edition was recently published in Cuba.
