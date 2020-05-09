Bob Dylan is back. Again.
For the third time during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 78-year-old Nobel Prize-winning singer-songwriter has released a new single with little warning — and this time it comes accompanied by news of an upcoming full-length album.
Titled “False Prophet,” the single heralds the June 19 release of “Rough and Rowdy Ways,” Dylan’s first album of original material since 2012’s “Tempest.”
“False Prophet” follows “I Contain Multitudes,” a Walt Whitman-inspired ballad that came out April 17, and late March’s “Murder Most Foul,” a nearly 17-minute meditation on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
***
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine lit up social media Friday, releasing a new song and video, “Gooba,” created during his home confinement just weeks after being freed from federal prison over coronavirus concerns.
U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer ordered Tekashi 6ix9ine freed on April 2 to serve the last four months of his two-year sentence at an undisclosed location over fears that the rapper, who has asthma, would be at risk from the virus in the Manhattan lockup.
The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was sentenced in December after he had testified against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. The deal earned him leniency from charges that could have subjected him to 37 years in prison for crimes that included orchestrating a shooting in which an innocent bystander was wounded.
***
Andre Harrell, the Uptown Records founder who shaped the sound of hip-hop and R&B in the late 1980s and ’90s with such acts as Mary J. Blige and Heavy D and also launched the career of mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, has died. He was 59.
Diddy’s REVOLT company confirmed the death Saturday, but no other details were immediately available. Harrell was REVOLT’s vice chairman. He was president and CEO of Motown Records from 1995 to 1997.
