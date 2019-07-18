Actress Sally Field and the long-running children’s TV show “Sesame Street” are in the latest class of Kennedy Center Honors recipients.
Others chosen to receive the award for lifetime achievement in the arts include singer Linda Ronstadt, conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and the musical group Earth, Wind & Fire.
Field, 72, was a television star at age 19 and went on to forge a distinguished career that included two Academy Awards and three Emmys. She starred last year in a Netflix miniseries called “Maniac.”
“Sesame Street” debuted in 1969 and remains a force in children’s educational television. The co-founders of “Sesame Street,” Joan Ganz Cooney and Lloyd Morrisett, will accept the award on behalf of the show.
Ronstadt was one of the faces of American music in the 1970s and ’80s, landing on the cover of Time magazine in 1977.
Tilson Thomas, who has served as music director of the San Francisco Symphony for the past 14 years, has become particularly renowned for his interpretations of the entire works of Gustav Mahler.
Earth, Wind & Fire was originally formed in Chicago by lead singer Maurice White. The group drew elements from rhythm and blues, funk and disco in a flashy crowd-pleasing mix that spawned eight No. 1 hits.
The 42nd annual Kennedy Center Honors Gala will be held Dec. 7, and the event will be broadcast on CBS Dec. 15.
Jerry Seinfeld would rather cruise in classic cars and sip coffee with comedy’s best than reboot his uber-successful “Seinfeld” television series.
“No, and do what? Make it worse?” Seinfeld said in an interview Wednesday night about his eponymous NBC sitcom, which celebrated its 30-year anniversary this month. “I’m very fortunate to be in the position to make that show with those people at that time. I wouldn’t be arrogant enough to think I could do it again. That’s egomaniacal. I’m happy with what I have now.”
These days, Seinfeld is focused on learning more about the “sharpest minds in comedy” through his Netflix series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” The 11th season of the series premieres Friday.
The new season also includes an array of other comedians including Martin Short, Rick Gervais, Seth Rogen, Bridget Everett, Barry Marder, Melissa Villaseño and Mario Joyner.
