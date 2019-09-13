A 1936 Academy Award is among the items going up for auction from the collection of the late Turner Classic Movies host Robert Osborne. Grant Zahajko Auctions of Davenport, Wash., said Friday that Osborne’s movie memorabilia collection will be auctioned Oct. 10.
The collection of the TCM host and movie historian, who died in 2017, includes the 1936 Oscar statuette given to art director Richard Day for his work on the film “The Dark Angel,” which starred Fredric March and Merle Oberon. It’s expected to go for between $70,000 and $100,000.
The sale of Oscar statuettes is uncommon because winners since 1951 have had to agree that they or their heirs must offer it back to the movie academy for $1 before selling it elsewhere.
“There are rare instances when they can be made available in the marketplace, as is the case with the Oscar from Mr. Osborne’s archive,” Zahajko said in a statement. “It’s very exciting for collectors.”
The Osborne collection includes a copy of “50 Golden Years of Oscar,” a 1979 book he wrote that was signed by 383 movie stars including Katharine Hepburn, Bette Davis, Laurence Olivier and James Stewart. It is expected to fetch between $20,000 and $30,000.
The collection belongs to three nieces, who wanted to sell it through an auction house based in his home state of Washington, where Osborne was born in the city of Colfax in 1932.
***
Sam Smith has declared the pronouns of “they/them” on social media after coming out as nonbinary in what the pop star called a “lifetime of being at war with my gender.”
The English “Too Good at Goodbyes” singer was met with thousands of mostly supportive comments, along with some detractors who questioned the need to change pronouns, an increasingly common practice both within and outside the LGBTQ community.
“Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM,” the 27-year-old Smith wrote on Twitter and Instagram. “After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out.”
Smith won an Oscar in 2016 for the song “Writing’s on the Wall,” from the James Bond thriller “Spectre.” They received global attention by winning a Grammy for best new artist in 2014, following up with a Grammy for record of the year in 2015 for “Stay With Me.”
