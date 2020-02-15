Caroline Flack, a well-known television personality and former host of ITV’s “Love Island” and other shows in Britain, died Saturday. She was 40.
The Associated Press, citing a statement from her family, confirmed her death in London. A lawyer for the family said she had died by suicide and was found in her home, the AP said.
In 2015, Flack began hosting “Love Island,” a British dating reality show on which the public voted off “islanders” until one couple remained.
She was replaced in December after being charged with assault after an episode involving her boyfriend, tennis star Lewis Burton, The Guardian reported.
***
A woman who says she was raped by late R&B singer Rick James when she was 15 is suing his estate for $50 million. The unidentified plaintiff says James raped her in Buffalo, N.Y., in 1979 while she was staying at a group home where he was visiting a parent.
The lawsuit was filed against the James Ambrose Johnson Jr. 1999 Trust that is run by the singer’s estate. It was filed under the Child Victims Act, which opened a one-year litigation window for victims who were once blocked by the statute of limitations.
James, a Buffalo native, was convicted in 1993 of assaulting two women and served more than two years in prison. He was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Aug. 6, 2004.
***
Nikita Pearl Waligwa, a Ugandan student who had a memorable role in a 2016 Disney film about a local chess prodigy, died Saturday at a hospital near Kampala. She was 15. The cause was a brain tumor.
In “Queen of Katwe,” which follows the rise of Phiona Mutesi as a chess player, young people with no acting experience shared the limelight with stars like Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o. Waligwa played Gloria, a player younger than Phiona who memorably said in the movie that in the game of chess “the small one can become the big one.”
