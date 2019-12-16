Christmas has come early for Mariah Carey: The pop star’s original holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” has reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart 25 years after its release.
Billboard announced that the song topped this week’s chart, giving Carey her 19th No. 1 of her career. She is behind only the Beatles, who have had 20 songs top the Hot 100 chart.
Each holiday season, Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” begins to climb the Billboard charts as its popularity resurfaces. Last year, the song hit a peak at No. 3 and set a one-day streaming record on Spotify.
“All I Want for Christmas Is You” is the first holiday song to top the Hot 100 chart since “The Chipmunk Song” in 1958-59.
The song is from Carey’s 1994 album, “Merry Christmas,” which is No. 1 on the Billboard R&B albums chart. Carey wrapped her “All I Want for Christmas Is You” tour on Sunday at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
***
Chance the Rapper has canceled his previously postponed 2020 tour, the Chicago musician posted Sunday on social media platform Instagram.
“Hey guys I’ve decided to cancel the Big Tour,” Chance wrote. “ … it’s been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best. I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date.”
As he did in September when he announced the tour was postponed, Chance cited family responsibilities for the cancellation. On Dec. 2, Chance tweeted a “two for one” ticket sale for the tour in connection with Cyber Monday sales.
Chance married his longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley in a civil ceremony in Chicago in 2018, but the pair made it official in March with a star-studded event in California. The couple shared the news they were expecting Baby No. 2 weeks later.
The tour supporting the artist’s latest, “The Big Day” (released in July), was to begin Jan. 15 in San Diego.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.