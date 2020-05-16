Lynn Shelton, an independent filmmaker who directed “Humpday” and “Little Fires Everywhere,” has died. She was 54.
Shelton’s publicist, Adam Kersh, said in a statement Saturday that she died Friday in Los Angeles from an unidentified blood disorder.
Shelton had become the leading voice of the new American independent cinema movement. She caused waves with her low-budget films, then made splashes through her work on television including “Mad Men,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” “The Mindy Project” and “GLOW.”
She directed four episodes of the Hulu miniseries “Little Fires Everywhere,” starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.
“We made so many things together,” said Mark Duplass on Twitter. He was a frequent collaborator with Shelton, starring in her 2009 film “Humpday,” which was a depiction of male sexuality through a female lens. The actor said he lost a “dear friend” and admired her creativity.
Shelton began her filmmaking career in her mid-30s after initially being an aspiring actor and photographer. She went on to write and direct eight feature films in the span of 14 years.
***
Elvis Presley’s Graceland says it will reopen Thursday after it shut down tours and exhibits due to the new coronavirus outbreak.
The tourist attraction in Memphis, Tenn., said Sunday that it had adjusted its tours, and restaurant and retail operations since it closed in March.
The Memphis tourist attraction is centered on the life and career of the late rock ’n’ roll icon. It annually attracts about 500,000 visitors, including international travelers.
Graceland said in a news release that it is reducing tours of Presley’s former home to 25% capacity, requiring employees and encouraging visitors to wear face masks, and limiting restaurant capacities to 50%.
Temperature checks will be implemented and hand-sanitizing stations are being installed, Graceland said.
