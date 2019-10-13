Country music superstar Dolly Parton is still working “9 to 5” and doing what she loves, and on Saturday she celebrated her 50th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member.
The 73-year-old actress, singer and songwriter, who first played the Opry when she was just a teenager, appeared on the show Saturday night in Nashville, Tenn., in front of sold-out crowds.
Hank Williams Jr., Lady Antebellum and Toby Keith performed in her honor, and her shows capped off a week of Dolly-themed performances and events at the Opry.
She joked to reporters before her performance that when the Opry approached her about the anniversary, she told them: “I don’t want people to think I’m 50 years old.”
***
Martin Scorsese said Sunday that he’s keeping an open mind about the rise of video streaming services, as his Netflix-backed mafia epic “The Irishman” closed the London Film Festival.
The Oscar-winning director said streaming platforms represented “an even bigger revolution than sound brought to cinema” because it “opens up the original conception of what a film is” and how it should be seen.
Scorsese told reporters he thought it was still important that movies be experienced communally.
“Homes are becoming theaters, too, but it’s a major change, and I think one has to keep an open mind,” he said.
***
One Mississippi city promises there will be sunshine on Oct. 26, even if it’s a cloudy day.
That’s the day Meridian will honor the late David Ruffin, one of the lead singers of the Motown group The Temptations. He sang the hit “My Girl,” which included that sunny lyric.
The Meridian Star reported that the city will add signs ceremonially naming four blocks of a downtown street “David Ruffin Boulevard.”
Born in nearby rural Whynot, Ruffin claimed Meridian as home.
