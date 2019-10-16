Television powerhouse Shonda Rhimes is moving aggressively into the burgeoning podcast world.
Rhimes’ company, Shondaland, said Wednesday that she will serve as executive producer for podcasts to be distributed by iHeartMedia. The company said it signed a three-year podcast deal with iHeartMedia and is launching Shondaland Audio.
In a statement, Rhimes said she welcomed the opportunity to expand Shondaland’s storytelling into the growing medium, which she praised for a unique sense of boldness and intimacy.
Rhimes, who became an ABC network mainstay with hits including “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal,” signed an exclusive deal with Netflix in 2017 to produce new programs for the streaming service.
***
Filmmaker Ken Burns is inaugurating an annual prize for makers of historical films with a $200,000 grant to the people behind an upcoming movie about the late Georgia writer Flannery O’Connor.
The film by Elizabeth Coffman and Mark Bosco “made me go out and buy her books,” he said.
The movie “Flannery” shows the influence behind the novelist and short story writer’s work, as she lived in a rural town and struggled with lupus. The author of “A Good Man is Hard to Find” died in 1964 at age 39.
Burns, the noted documentarian, said he knows from experience the expense involved in such projects. His nonprofit Better Angels Society is collaborating with philanthropists Jeannie and Jonathan Lavine and the Library of Congress in funding the award.
The annual prize will recognize a documentary maker who uses original research and a compelling narrative to tell stories that touch on American history.
***
Valerie Lundeen Ely, a former beauty queen married to the “Tarzan” TV actor Ron Ely, was stabbed to death in the couple’s Southern California home by their son, whom police fatally shot after finding him outside the house, authorities said Wednesday.
Deputies summoned to the home by a 911 call found Valerie Ely, 62, dead with multiple stab wounds shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday , a Santa Barbara County sheriff’s statement said. Police identified 30-year-old Cameron Ely as the suspect, and found him outside the home after a search. Cameron Ely posed an unspecified threat to deputies, four of whom opened fire and killed him, authorities said.
Ron Ely, 81, played the title character on the NBC series “Tarzan,” which ran from 1966 to 1968. He was host of the Miss America pageant in 1980 and 1981 and later married Valerie Ely, a former Miss Florida. The couple had three children. It was not clear if Cameron Ely had been living with his parents.
