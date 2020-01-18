Tired of others influencing her career choices, Reese Witherspoon launched her own production company eight years ago. She has been calling the shots on both sides of the camera ever since, often in collaboration with other high-profile actresses.
“I didn’t see a place to exist within the industry that we had,” she told a TV critics meeting on Friday. “There just wasn’t a spectrum of storytelling for women that I felt like was representative of the world that we walk through.”
Her company, Hello Sunshine, generates most of what Witherspoon does when she isn’t working with streaming services like Hulu. Starting in March, it airs “Little Fires Everywhere,” based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 best-seller, with Witherspoon and Kerry Washington playing mothers living in Ohio in the late 1990s. Both women were executive producers as well.
Besides Washington, Witherspoon has worked with Jennifer Aniston and Nicole Kidman.
“We all remark about how much things have changed. We are put in a position of respect for our ideas, and that is a new world for us,” Witherspoon said.
***
Oprah Winfrey said Russell Simmons tried to pressure her about her involvement with a documentary in which several women detail sexual abuse allegations against the rap mogul, but his efforts were not what prompted her to leave the project.
“He did reach out multiple times and attempted to pressure me,” Winfrey said Friday. But she said it was inconsistencies in the story of one of Simmons’ accusers, Drew Dixon, that prompted her to withdraw from the “On the Record” film. Winfrey said she still believes Dixon and other women in the film, but that more reporting was needed.
Directors Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering have said they have ample evidence against Simmons, a co-founder of Def Jam Recordings. Winfrey has said she wanted to delay the release of the film, scheduled to premiere Jan. 25 at the Sundance Film Festival, but that that view was not shared by Dick and Ziering. Simmons has denied any wrongdoing.
