The Spanish royal house said Sunday that King Felipe VI had renounced any future personal inheritance he could receive from his father, King Emeritus Juan Carlos I, over the alleged financial irregularities involving the former monarch.
The royal house said in a statement that in addition to renouncing his inheritance, Felipe is stripping Juan Carlos of his annual stipend.
The decision came amid an ongoing investigation by Swiss prosecutors into an offshore account allegedly operated for Juan Carlos. The account allegedly received $100 million from the late Saudi King Abdullah in 2008, which prosecutors believe could be kickback payments, according to the Swiss newspaper Tribune de Geneva.
On Saturday, British newspaper The Telegraph reported that Felipe was named as a beneficiary of an offshore fund that controls the Swiss account with an alleged $72 million from Saudi Arabia given to his father when he was on the throne.
Felipe denied any knowledge of the fund in Sunday’s statement.
***
The show won’t go on for the Academy of Country Music, after all.
Retreating from an announcement on Wednesday, the academy said Sunday that because of the coronavirus pandemic, it was postponing its annual awards show, which was to be held April 5 at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas and televised on CBS.
Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Elle King and Ashley McBryde were among the artists scheduled to perform on the show. The plan now is to hold the show in September, at a date and venue to be determined.
The academy “went to great lengths to find a safe solution for the show to go on,” said Damon Whiteside, academy CEO. The decision to postpone came after “constant conversations” with everyone involved, he said.
