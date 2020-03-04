For his debut novel, Dave Matthews found inspiration close to home.
He was recording music in New Orleans years ago when he started imagining the story of “If We Were Giants.” His twin daughters were 6.
While they played in the trees, the singer-songwriter was overwhelmed by nature and how people interact with it, so he crafted a story to share with them. Though the story centers on a strong young woman, Matthews never set out to write a book about female empowerment.
“I think maybe because my daughters inspire me,” he said.
Kirra, the heroine of the story, is 14 and living in a hidden community inside a volcano. But the location is discovered and destroyed. As the lone survivor, she is taken in by forest dwellers. Over time, she summons the courage to confront her past and save her new family from another deadly attack.
His daughters are now 18 and Matthews talks with them and his middle school-aged son about current events, like the environment and the war in Syria.
***
Kim Kardashian West visited the White House on Wednesday along with three women who had their sentences commuted by President Donald Trump last month, allowing them early release from federal prison.
Kardashian West tweeted that she and the women planned to “discuss more change that our justice system desperately needs!”
The three women — Tynice Nichole Hall, Crystal Munoz and Judith Negron — were nonviolent federal offenders serving long sentences. All had their cases championed by Alice Johnson, a Tennessee grandmother convicted on felony drug and money laundering charges in 1996. Johnson was released from prison in June 2018 after Kardashian West asked Trump to grant her clemency.
Johnson said the president had asked her for a list of other women who deserved clemency.
