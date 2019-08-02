Ed Sheeran’s Divide Tour is one for the record books.
Pollstar confirms the 28-year-old British singer’s tour will set the all-time highest-grossing tour record with Friday’s show in Hannover, Germany. Pollstar forecasts the total gross to this point of $736.7 million will top the previous record of $735.4 million set by U2 in 2011.
The Divide Tour launched on March 16, 2017, and is due to end Aug. 26. That’s 893 days compared with the 760 days U2 spent on the road.
Sheeran’s tour topped U2’s attendance record of 7.3 million on May 24 in France with a total attendance of 7,315,970.
Sheeran released his “No.6 Collaborations Project” album in July, featuring collaborations with Justin Bieber, Stormzy, Eminem, 50 Cent and Bruno Mars.
***
Embattled R&B singer R. Kelly pleaded not guilty Friday to federal charges he sexually abused women and girls who attended his concerts as his lawyers continued to label the alleged victims disgruntled “groupies.”
Kelly, 52, appeared in a Brooklyn courtroom where a magistrate judge also denied his request for bail, agreeing with prosecutors that he’s a flight risk and danger to public safety. His defense attorneys said they would appeal the ruling.
The New York City hearing followed Kelly’s arrest last month in a separate Chicago case accusing him of engaging in child pornography. He was to be returned to Chicago, where he remains jailed with a decision still pending on where he could face trial.
***
“The View” co-host Meghan McCain will share some thoughts about politics and her late father, Sen. John McCain, on an audiobook coming out next year.
Audible.com announced Friday that McCain would offer a “blueprint” for conservative politics while also drawing on what she learned from her father. The war hero, Arizona Republican and 2008 presidential candidate died last year at age 81. Her book is currently untitled and does not yet have an exact release date.
McCain’s previous books include “My Dad, John McCain,” a picture story published in 2008.
***
Ariana Grande returns to her acting roots with an appearance in Jim Carrey’s series “Kidding.”
The Grammy-winning singer guests in season two of the Showtime series that returns Nov. 3. And yes, she sings. Carrey told a TV critics gathering on Friday that Grande was game to be silly and have fun.
Carrey plays children’s TV host Mr. Pickles who has a difficult family life off-screen.
