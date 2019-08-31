Joaquin Phoenix is having a hard time defining the Joker, but then again, he doesn’t really want to.
The actor spent eight months exploring how a struggling stand-up comedian named Arthur Fleck becomes Batman’s antagonist, the villain with a chilling laugh and a love of chaos.
Preparing for the role involved losing quite a bit of weight, studying personality disorders and practicing the laugh over and over again.
“[It’s] very difficult to distill into a soundbite,” Phoenix said Saturday in advance of the world premiere of “Joker” at the Venice International Film Festival.
The film is competing for the Golden Lion award at the prestigious festival before launching in theaters on Oct. 4.
***
Italian bodybuilder, boxer and actor Franco Columbu, one of movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger’s closest friends, died while vacationing in his native Sardinia.
Columbu, 78, who lived in Los Angeles for years and appeared in the Schwarzenegger films “The Terminator,” “The Running Man” and “Conan the Barbarian,” died at John Paul II hospital in the city of Olbia after he became ill while swimming in the sea, the hospital said.
Schwarzenegger, California’s 38th governor, posted on Twitter: “I love you Franco. I will always remember the joy you brought to my life, the advices you gave me, and the twinkle in your eye that never disappeared.”
***
British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding married art dealer Caspar Jopling on Saturday in a lavish ceremony with pals Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Sienna Miller in attendance.
The two wed in Yorkshire, England, at the gothic York Minster Cathedral. Goulding, 32, and Jopling, 27, who has family ties to the area, were engaged last year.
Among other celebrities on hand: Sarah Ferguson and her daughters, princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.
