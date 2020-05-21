In a documentary being released Friday, Norma McCorvey — better known as “Jane Roe,” the plaintiff at the center of the 1973 Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide — says she was paid to speak out against abortion.
“I took their money and they put me out in front of the cameras and told me what to say,” she says in “AKA Jane Roe,” which premieres Friday on FX.
McCorvey, who died in 2017, at first was an abortion rights advocate, but, in a twist, she became a born-again Christian in 1995 and switched sides. Asked whether it was “all an act,” she responds: “Yeah.”
“I did it well, too. I am a good actress. Of course, I’m not acting now,” she says in the documentary, which was filmed in 2016 and 2017.
Robert Schenck, an evangelical minister who now supports Roe v. Wade, confirms that McCorvey was coached on what to say and paid.
***
The first season of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” received Daytime Emmy Awards nominations for best entertainment talk show and host, while “Jeopardy!” veteran Alex Trebek’s nod for best game show host could give him a second consecutive win in the category.
“General Hospital” earned a leading 23 nominations Thursday, including best daytime drama, lead actress nods for Finola Hughes and Maura West, and lead actor nods for Steve Burton and Jon Lindstrom.
Other top nominees are “Days of Our Lives” with 22 bids, “The Young and the Restless” with 21 and “The Bold and the Beautiful” with 13.
Trebek, who has continued to host “Jeopardy!” as he battles pancreatic cancer, has won six Daytime Emmys for his work on the show, and received a lifetime achievement Emmy award in 2011.
The 47th annual Daytime Emmys, airing June 26 on CBS, are skipping a theater ceremony because of the coronavirus and will be presented virtually.
