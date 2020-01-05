Rose McGowan’s tweet that apologized on behalf of the U.S. to Iran for “disrespecting their flag and people” in the wake of an airstrike that killed the country’s top general was not anti-American, the actress said in the face of harsh criticism.
“I don’t support Iran over America. I want America to be better,” McGowan said during an exclusive interview with The Associated Press.
Her tweet read: “Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us.”
The head of Iran’s elite Quds force and mastermind of its regional security strategy, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a U.S. airstrike early Friday.
McGowan faced outrage over Friday’s Twitter post, with some suggesting she move to Iran. She acknowledged it was unusual and said she doesn’t believe the governments of either Iran or the U.S.
***
The Discovery Channel says a television show featuring Bill O’Reilly is not an official program on their network after receiving backlash for the former Fox News host’s appearance on the show amid sexual harassment allegations against him.
A Discovery Channel spokesman said the one-hour episode of “Pet Tales with Greta” appeared on the cable network through paid advertisement Saturday morning. The show is hosted by Greta Van Susteren, a cable news veteran and former Fox News anchor.
The cable channel would not say who paid for the episode, but said there are no plans for another one to appear on the network at this time.
“Pet Tales with Greta” focuses on stories about the variety of animals from around the world. Other guests on the show includes NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw, actress-singer Katherine McPhee and Howard Stern’s wife Beth, who is an animal rights activist.
