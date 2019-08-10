Universal Pictures has canceled the planned September release of its controversial social satire “The Hunt” in the wake of recent mass shootings and amid criticism from President Donald Trump.
The move came several days after the studio suspended the ad campaign for the film, a gory, R-rated thriller that depicts liberal “elites” hunting conservative “deplorables” for sport.
In a statement Saturday, Universal said it had decided to take the further step of canceling the film’s Sept. 27 release, saying “We understand that now is not the right time to release this film.”
Left open was the possibility that the movie could be released later in theaters or on streaming. Trump criticized the film on Twitter on Friday, without mentioning its name, saying it was intended “to inflame and cause chaos.”
“The Hunt,” produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse, stars Oscar winner Hilary Swank and Betty Gilpin and is directed by Craig Zobel.
***
Bob Wilber, a clarinetist and saxophonist who fell in love with swing and early jazz just as those styles were going out of fashion and then became an important carrier of their legacy, died Aug. 4 in Chipping Campden, England. He was 91.
The death was confirmed by his wife, British vocalist Pug Horton. He had lived in New York City for most of his life before settling in England.
Wilber began his career while still a teen as the leader of The Wildcats, one of the first bands devoted to reviving the jazz of the 1920s and ’30s. His love for the old guard soon endeared him to the New Orleans musician Sidney Bechet, who became his mentor and biggest influence. Over a long apprenticeship, Wilber developed his own take on Bechet’s style, with its ribbony vibrato and stoutly articulated melodies.
Wilber’s first marriage, to Shirley Rickards, ended in divorce. Survivors include Horton and a daughter from his first marriage, Elizabeth Wilber Gongde of Boston.
