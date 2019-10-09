Ozzy Osbourne says he’s going off the rails on a crazy train while he’s stuck at home with health problems, but he plans to be back on track soon.
Osbourne, 70, said in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday that in a “bad fall” early this year, he “screwed up all the vertebrae” in his neck.
Osbourne says he’ll have to cancel European tour dates that had been scheduled for January and February, but he’s recovering enough that he’s keeping North American tour dates that start in May on the calendar.
The former Black Sabbath frontman and solo metal star behind hits like “Crazy Train” says in the video that he’s “bored stiff” being stuck in bed all day.
***
The olive green cardigan that Kurt Cobain wore during Nirvana’s MTV “Unplugged” performance and one of the late rocker’s custom guitars are headed to auction.
Julien’s Auctions said Wednesday that the sweater and a custom Fender guitar made in 1993 that Cobain used during the band’s In Utero tour will be offered during a two-day auction of rock memorabilia this month.
***
Clint Eastwood’s film “Richard Jewell” is having its world premiere at the AFI Fest in Los Angeles in November.
The American Film Institute announced this week that the film had been added to a lineup for its annual film festival.
Eastwood directed the film, written by Billy Ray, about the true story of the security guard who went from hero to suspect after the 1996 Atlanta Olympic bombing that killed one woman.
Paul Walter Hauser plays the title character. Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates and Jon Hamm co-star in the film.
“Richard Jewell,” a Warner Bros. release, will open in theaters on Dec. 13.
