Michel Roux, the French-born chef who had a profound influence on elevating Britain’s dining habits, has died. He was 78.
Roux and his brother, Albert, are widely credited with revolutionizing Britain’s staid culinary scene, notably with their opening of Le Gavroche in 1967, which eventually received three Michelin stars.
In announcing his death in a statement Thursday, his son Alain and daughters Francine and Christine described Roux as a “humble genius.”
“We are grateful to have shared our lives with this extraordinary man and we’re so proud of all he’s achieved,” they said. “Above all, we will miss his mischievous sense of fun, his huge, bottomless heart and generosity and kindness that knew no bounds.”
The chef had a longstanding lung condition, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
***
If there is a museum director who embodies New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s commitment to empowerment and inclusion, it is Gonzalo Casals, who leads the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art in SoHo, which is devoted to queer art.
Now the mayor has given Casals a new title: New York City’s cultural affairs commissioner, for the largest local funder of arts and culture in the United States.
“Art and culture should enrich the lives of all New Yorkers — not just a select few,” de Blasio said in a statement. “Gonzalo understands how to uplift the experiences of New Yorkers from all five boroughs.”
Casals is an immigrant from Argentina who identifies as queer. Since 2017, he has led the Leslie-Lohman, a museum with roots in the LGBTQ civil rights movement, diversifying its collection and programming with contributions from the gay community. Casals previously served as deputy and interim director at the Museo del Barrio in East Harlem.
“I look forward to continuing to further the work that the agency has been doing,” Casals, who starts April 13, said in a telephone interview.
