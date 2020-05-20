Oprah Winfrey is giving grants to the cities she’s called home through her $12 million coronavirus relief fund.
She announced Wednesday that her Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation will donate money to organizations dedicated to helping underserved communities in Chicago; Baltimore; Nashville, Tenn.; Milwaukee; and Kosciusko, Miss., where she was born.
“The reason I’m talking about it is because there is going to be a need for people of means to step up,” Winfrey said. “I mean, this thing is not going away. Even when the virus is gone, the devastation left by people not being able to work for months who were holding on paycheck to paycheck, who have used up their savings — people are going to be in need.”
Winfrey said she’s been homebound since March 11, four days after she wrapped her nine-city wellness tour that visited such arenas as Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.
She announced her COVID-19 Relief Fund in April, first giving $1 million to America’s Food Fund.
“The Joe Rogan Experience” is headed to Spotify. The podcast’s host and comedian announced Tuesday that the popular show will be available on Spotify starting Sept. 1. Then “somewhere around the end of the year,” the streaming service will become the podcast’s exclusive home.
“It will remain free, and it will be the exact same show,” host Joe Rogan said in an Instagram post.
Rogan launched his podcast in 2009 and has boasted an intellectually diverse array of guests from Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk to presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Despite Rogan’s controversial opinions and comments, notable figures from the entertainment industry, politics and other newsmakers have appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience.”
