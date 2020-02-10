ABC’s telecast of the Academy Awards hit an all-time low in the ratings, with 23.6 million people tuning in to see Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” named best picture and best international feature.
The Nielsen company says that’s down from the 29.6 million people who watched the show last year. The previous low for the Oscars came in 2018, when 26.5 million people watched. Up until the past few years, Academy Awards viewership has generally stood between 35 and 45 million people, according to Nielsen.
Bong won the best director award during Sunday’s show. Joaquin Phoenix took best actor for “Joker,” and Renée Zellweger won best actress for “Judy.” The show went without a host for a second consecutive year. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences used a combination of stars — Janelle Monáe led a big opening number before giving way to scripted banter from Steve Martin and Chris Rock — to keep things moving.
But critics were less kind than last year, arguing that the ceremony, with its out-of-nowhere performance by Eminem midway through, was disjointed.
***
It was all about drama at Carolina Herrera’s show in New York on Monday with signature oversize bows, sweeping gowns with long trains and bright pops of color contrasted with optic whites and jet blacks.
Designer Wes Gordon’s flirty tiered ruffle gowns stood out even more in bold blues, greens and yellows. But he also added more unconventional color pairings, upping the sophistication with red and pink and clementine orange mixed with aquamarine.
“My main goal at Herrera is to bring as much color to the house as possible,” Gordon said in a backstage interview during New York Fashion week.
The show attracted a handful of young Hollywood celebrities, including Dominican singer Natti Natasha, “Liv and Maddie” actress Dove Cameron and “Girls” star Zosia Mamet. It came on the heels of a big Oscar night where the brand dressed Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend Camila Morrone in a stunning strapless, blush gown with a corseted-style bodice.
