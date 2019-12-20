Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was admitted to a London hospital Friday “as a precautionary measure,” Buckingham Palace said.
The palace said the 98-year-old Philip was admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital for observation and treatment of a pre-existing condition.
“The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor,” the palace said in a statement.
Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, had been at the royal family’s Sandringham estate in eastern England, where the queen and her family usually spend Christmas. The palace said Philip didn’t travel by ambulance and his admission wasn’t an emergency. He is expected to be in hospital for a few days.
The 93-year-old queen traveled to Sandringham from London on Friday morning after attending the State Opening of Parliament in London on Thursday. She did not change her schedule after her husband’s hospital admission, which was planned in advance.
In other royal news, Britain’s Prince Charles chose an Associated Press photo taken on his historic trip to Cuba in March for his Christmas card.
The image by the AP’s Ramon Espinosa shows the heir to the British throne behind the wheel of a classic car in Havana alongside his wife, Camilla.
******
Singer-songwriter and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Jerry Lee Lewis was given a Mississippi Country Music Trail marker, and it was unveiled Thursday at his ranch in Nesbit, news outlets reported. The event was attended by Gov. Phil Bryant, Grammy-winning singer Marty Stuart and local officials.
Lewis, 84, is known for his outrageous energy and piano skills on such songs as “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.”
He was born in Ferriday, La., in 1935. He later moved to Memphis, Tenn., and began establishing himself as a musician there in 1956. The next year, he secretly married his 13-year-old cousin. The news of his third marriage would become public during a tour in 1958, causing his career to nosedive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.