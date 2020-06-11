Weather Alert

...A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN KING AND QUEEN...NORTHWESTERN NEW KENT...HENRICO...SOUTHEASTERN HANOVER AND KING WILLIAM COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF RICHMOND... AT 801 PM EDT, THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR SAINT STEPHENS CHURCH TO MECHANICSVILLE TO BON AIR. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 25 MPH. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES AND WIND GUSTS AROUND 30 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... RICHMOND, KING WILLIAM, VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY, TALLEYSVILLE, HIGHLAND SPRINGS, DOWNTOWN RICHMOND, VIRGINIA UNION UNIVERSITY, UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND, SAINT STEPHENS CHURCH, MECHANICSVILLE, BON AIR, HANOVER, TUNSTALL, MANQUIN, BEULAHVILLE, MANGOHICK, EAST HIGHLAND PARK, AYLETT, BOTTOMS BRIDGE AND STUDLEY. IF YOU SEE LIGHTNING OR HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE AT RISK! TAKE SHELTER INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. IF YOU CANNOT FIND SHELTER IN A BUILDING A VEHICLE PROVIDES SAFETY FROM LIGHTNING. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.