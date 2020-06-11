Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, talent manager Brandon Blackstock. The singer, talk show host and “The Voice” judge filed court papers to end the marriage under her married name, Kelly Blackstock, on June 4 in Los Angeles.
Clarkson, 38, and Blackstock, 43, have a 5-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old son together, and Blackstock has two children from his first marriage.
Clarkson cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and requested she not be required to pay Blackstock spousal support. The two wed in October 2013.
***
Grammy-winning country group Lady Antebellum is changing its name to Lady A, with members saying they are regretful and embarrassed for not taking into consideration the word’s associations with slavery.
The band, made up of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, made the announcement Thursday on their social media.
The statement said they chose the name after the antebellum-style home where they shot their first band photos. Antebellum means before a war, and the term is widely associated with the pre-Civil War period in the U.S. when slavery was practiced.
***
Queen Elizabeth II has taken part in her first public video call to chat with four caregivers about the challenges they face looking after people close to them during the coronavirus pandemic as part of Carers Week in the U.K.
“Interesting listening to all your tales and stories and I’m very impressed by what you have achieved already,” the 94-year-old monarch said in part of the call that was posted Thursday on the royal family’s social media accounts.
The queen was last to join the call, which took place June 4, and the first to leave — one piece of royal protocol that Buckingham Palace opted to preserve.
