Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are breaking free of the royal family starting March 31, the couple’s office said Wednesday.
The announcement came as Buckingham Palace were reviewing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s use of the label “Sussex Royal” after their decision to step back from royal duties.
The royal couple announced in January that they wanted to step back from royal duties. Prince Harry said he was taking a “leap of faith” in the move to build a life free of the journalists who have filmed, photographed and written about him since his birth.
Harry and Meghan will no longer use the titles His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness but will retain them, leaving the possibility they may someday return.
Harry’s late mother, Diana, was stripped of the title Her Royal Highness when she and Prince Charles divorced.
The prince and his wife will walk away from most royal duties, give up public funding and try to become financially independent. The couple, named the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day, are expected to spend most of their time in Canada while maintaining a home in England, near Windsor Castle.
***
An up-and-coming rapper known as Pop Smoke was fatally shot during a break-in early Wednesday at a Hollywood Hills home, his label, Republic Records, said.
Los Angeles police did not immediately confirm the identification, and have not announced any arrests. Police found a victim shortly before 5 a.m. after responding to a 911 call from someone who reported intruders, including one armed with a handgun, were breaking in, said Capt. Steve Lurie.
Public listings show that the home is owned by Edwin Arroyave and his wife, Teddi Mellencamp, daughter of singer John Mellencamp and star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”
In an Instagram post Wednesday , Teddi Mellencamp said “we were informed by a 3rd party leasing and management company overseeing a rental home we own in Los Angeles that a shooting had taken place at the property.”
Mellencamp said she and her husband were not aware of any further details beyond what they have learned through media reports.
Police said the 911 call came from “back East” and reported the break-in was occurring at a friend’s home. The victim was pronounced dead at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
Pop Smoke’s legal name was Bashar Barakah Jackson. He was 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.