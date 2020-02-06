In the aftermath of a social media backlash, CBS’ Gayle King said she was embarrassed and angry with how the network promoted part of her interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie that concerned the late Kobe Bryant.
King responded via Twitter on Thursday to the reaction to a video clip from her wide-ranging “CBS This Morning” interview with Leslie, which aired Tuesday. The clip focused on a portion of the interview where Leslie addressed a sexual assault charge that had been brought against Bryant and dismissed.
Bryant died in a helicopter crash in California on Jan. 26.
“I know that if I had only seen the clip that you saw, I’d be extremely angry with me, too,” King said. “I am mortified. I am embarrassed and I’m very angry.”
CBS responded by agreeing that the excerpt “did not reflect the nature and tone” of the complete interview. “We are addressing the internal process that led to this and changes have already been made,” CBS said.
It wasn’t clear what those changes were. It’s a delicate situation for the news division, where King is likely its most bankable star.
***
Keegan-Michael Key is transitioning out of over-the-top comedies to focus more on dramatic films, and for him, it’s no laughing matter.
“We’ve been moving in a little bit of a new direction, where it’s a Keegan with a little more gravitas and a Keegan that still does humor, but it’s not as slapsticky or goofy,” said the former “Key & Peele” star. “Keegan that’s trying to have a career that’s a bit more nuanced or maybe a little more dangerous or a little more scary. So I can flex those old muscles.”
During the past few years, he’s worked himself back into drama shape. His standout moment was for his role as Jerry in 2019’s acclaimed “Dolemite Is My Name” starring Eddie Murphy.
“I want to be the next Jason Bourne. I’ll be a villain in a Bond movie — I’d be more than happy to. ... I’m ready for the challenge,” said an excited Key.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.