Terry Jones — a founding member of the anarchic Monty Python troupe who was hailed by colleagues as “the complete Renaissance comedian” — has died at age 77 after suffering from dementia.
Jones’ family said he died Tuesday evening at his home in London “after a long, extremely brave but always good-humored battle with a rare form of dementia.”
“We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humor has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades,” Jones’ wife, Anna Soderstrom, and children Bill, Sally and Siri said in a statement.
Born in Wales in 1942, Jones attended Oxford University, where he began writing and performing with fellow student Michael Palin.
Jones wrote and performed for the troupe’s TV series, which aired for five years on the BBC, and films including “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” in 1975 and “Monty Python’s Life of Brian” in 1979.
As well as performing, Jones co-directed “Holy Grail” with Pythoner Terry Gilliam, and directed “Life of Brian” and the 1983 Python film “The Meaning of Life.”
Jones also is survived by his ex-wife, Alison Telfer.
***
After more than 20 years in the public eye, Jessica Simpson is shedding light on some of the darker sides of her private life.
The former pop star, who also runs a successful fashion line, is publishing “Open Book,” a new memoir that will hit shelves Feb. 4, in which she reveals childhood sexual abuse and the role it played in her addiction to alcohol and pills.
“There is power in truth,” Simpson, 39, recently told People magazine.
Simpson took to Twitter to express how recording the audiobook of her memoir “was one of the most purposeful experiences of my career.” She will also be releasing new songs with the memoir, which she called the “musical counterpart to the story.”
