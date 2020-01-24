Celebrities, beware: “Punk’d” is being revived. And this time Chance the Rapper is the one doing the punk’ing.
MTV Studios and Quibi said Friday that they are teaming up to revive the show with Grammy-winner Chance the Rapper pranking unsuspecting A-listers.
No date was announced, but the show will be available only on Quibi’s mobile video platform. Quibi is an upcoming short-video streaming service that’s backed by Hollywood studios.
“Punk’d” had an eight-season run on MTV, ending in 2007. The host back then was Ashton Kutcher and he got the better of such celebs as Justin Timberlake, Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey, and Frankie Muniz.
***
Rapper YG was arrested Friday at his Los Angeles home on suspicion of robbery just two days before he and several others, including John Legend and Meek Mill, are scheduled to perform a tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle at the Grammy Awards.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies took YG, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, into custody at his Chatsworth home as they served a search warrant.
The Compton rapper — whose hits include “Toot It and Boot It” and “Go Loko” — is being held on $250,000 bail ahead of his arraignment Tuesday.
***
A book by Rep. Elijah Cummings, who died in October at age 68, will be published this summer.
Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, said Friday that “We’re Better Than This: My Fight for the Future of Our Democracy” comes out June 30.
The book was nearly finished in Cummings’ lifetime and was completed by his widow, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, and by co-author James Dale.
Elijah Cummings served in Congress for 23 years and was chair of the Committee on Oversight and Reform at the time of his death. Ms. Cummings is running for the seat left open by his death. A Democratic Party primary is scheduled for Feb. 4.
