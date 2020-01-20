A lawsuit filed by Prince’s heirs has been dismissed in recent months, suggesting family members have reached settlements with defendants including the Minnesota doctor who saw Prince in the weeks before his death and the Illinois hospital that treated him for an opioid overdose seven days before he died.
The dismissals largely close one legal chapter in the superstar’s legacy, even as efforts drag on to value and dispose of his estate once pegged at around $200 million. Prince was 57 when he died of an accidental fentanyl overdose on April 21, 2016, without leaving a will. His heirs filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against a slew of defendants in April 2018.
But as early as last summer, plaintiffs began dismissing defendants. Claims against Dr. Michael Schulenberg were permanently dismissed in November, along with claims against Schulenberg’s former employer. Claims against Trinity Medical Center and Walgreens were also permanently dismissed in August.
***
“Parasite” has officially infected Hollywood’s award season. Bong Joon Ho’s Korean class satire became the first foreign language film to take top honors from the Screen Actors Guild on Sunday, setting itself up as a legitimate best picture contender to the front-runner “1917” at next month’s Academy Awards.
The best ensemble win for “Parasite” came over the epics “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” and “The Irishman.” It was a surprise but only to a degree. “Parasite,” up for six Oscars, has emerged as perhaps the stiffest competition for Sam Mendes’ “1917,” which won at the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday.
***
Jimmy Heath, a Grammy-nominated jazz saxophonist and composer who performed with such greats as Miles Davis and John Coltrane before forming the Heath Brothers in middle age, died Sunday at his home in Loganville, Ga. He was 93.
Heath was mentored by Dizzy Gillespie; idolized Charlie Parker, whose nickname was “Bird”; and would become known as “Little Bird” for how well he emulated Parker’s fluid style.
