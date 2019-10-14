Music artist and actress Queen Latifah is among the honorees being recognized by Harvard University this year for their contributions to black history and culture.
Harvard is set to award the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal to Queen Latifah and six other recipients on Oct. 22, according to the Cambridge, Mass., school’s Hutchins Center for African and African American Research.
Other honorees include poet and educator Elizabeth Alexander; Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution Lonnie Bunch III; poet Rita Dove; co-founder of Black Entertainment Television Sheila Johnson; artist Kerry James Marshall; and Robert Smith, founder, chairman and chief executive of Vista Equity Partners.
The award is named after Du Bois, a scholar, writer, editor, and civil rights pioneer who became the first black student to earn a doctorate from Harvard in 1895.
***
Canadian writer Margaret Atwood and British author Bernardine Evaristo split the Booker Prize on Monday, after the judging panel refused to name one winner for the prestigious fiction trophy.
Chairman Peter Florence said the five judges simply could not choose between Atwood’s dystopian thriller “The Testaments” and Evaristo’s kaleidoscope of black women’s stories, “Girl, Woman, Other.”
The authors will split the $63,000 Booker Prize purse.
Atwood, 79, who won the Booker in 2000 for “The Blind Assassin,” had been the favorite of bookmakers to win the trophy for a second time with her follow-up to “The Handmaid’s Tale.” She is the oldest-ever Booker winner.
Evaristo, 60, who is of Anglo-Nigerian heritage, is the first black woman to take the trophy. She has published seven books but is less known than her co-winner.
***
South Korean pop star and actress Sulli was found dead at her home south of Seoul on Monday, police said.
The 25-year-old was found after her manager went to her home in Seongnam because she did not answer phone calls for hours, said Kim Seong-tae, an official from the Seongnam Sujeong Police Department.
Kim said there were no signs of foul play and that police did not find a suicide note.
“The investigation is ongoing and we won’t make presumptions about the cause of death,” said Kim, adding that security camera footage at Sulli’s home showed no signs of an intrusion.
SM Entertainment, her agency, said in a statement that her death was “very hard to believe and sorrowful.”
Sulli’s legal name is Choi Jin-ri. She began her singing career in 2009 as a member of the girl band “f(x)” and also acted in numerous television dramas and movies.
