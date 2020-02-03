Award-winning actor and musician Ben Platt was named 2020 Man of the Year by Harvard University’s famed Hasty Pudding theater troupe on Monday.
Platt, 26, is the youngest recipient in the 54-year history of the award, handed out annually by the troupe that dates to the late 18th century. Platt, who won a Tony in 2017 for “Dear Evan Hansen,” will receive his pudding pot at a celebratory roast on Friday. A performance of “Mean Ghouls,” Hasty Pudding’s second production including women in the cast, will follow.
Hasty Pudding’s 2020 Woman of the Year, Elizabeth Banks, was honored last week.
***
Next year, you’ll be able to see the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton” perform the musical smash from the comfort of a movie theater. The Walt Disney Co. said Monday that it will distribute a 4-year-old live capture of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s show in the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 15, 2021.
The film was made at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June 2016 and will star all of the original Tony Award winners — Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; and Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr.
***
George Steiner, who became one of the world’s leading public intellectuals through his uncommon erudition, multilingual perspective and the provocative lessons he drew from his Jewish roots and escape from the Holocaust, is dead.
Steiner, 90, died Monday at his home in Cambridge, England. He had been in failing health.
***
Tulane University has acquired the archives of bestselling author Anne Rice, who was born and raised in New Orleans and whose books, including “Interview with the Vampire,” often drew inspiration from her hometown. The collection was a gift from Stuart Rose and the Stuart Rose Family Foundation.
