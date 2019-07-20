Veteran Hong Kong actor Simon Yam was stabbed in the stomach Saturday while attending an event in southern China, with police saying his injuries were not life-threatening. The motive was unclear.
A suspect was detained after the attack in the Zhongshan Huoju Development Zone in Guangdong province, police said. The 64-year-old actor underwent a minor operation at a hospital in Zhongshan city, said his manager, Lester Mo.
“He was stabbed in the tummy area and also got a cut on his right hand,” Mo said. Yam was still being treated for injuries to the four fingers of his right hand.
Also known by his Chinese name Yam Tat-wah, Yam has appeared in more than 125 movies and 40 television series. He played the villain Chen Lo in the 2003 Hollywood film “Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life.”
***
Architect César Pelli, renowned for designing some of the world’s tallest buildings, died Friday at his home in New Haven, Conn. He was 92.
Pelli, an Argentine-American whose work ranged from skyscrapers in Malaysia to the BOK Center arena in Tulsa, Okla., grew up in Depression-era Argentina. A former dean of the Yale School of Architecture, he rose to the literal heights of the architectural world. At 1,483 feet tall, his Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur are among the tallest buildings on the planet.
Other works include Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, Los Angeles’ colorful Pacific Design Center and Brookfield Place, a downtown Manhattan skyscraper complex; as well as the three-tower Shanghai International Finance Centre, the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, and a chapel at Xavier University in New Orleans.
