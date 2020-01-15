Posthumous inductees Whitney Houston and the Notorious B.I.G. will lead a new class into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, joined by Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails and T-Rex.
The gospel-trained Houston, whose soaring voice transformed the Dolly Parton cover “I Will Always Love You” into a gigantic hit, was one of four artists elected after being on the ballot for the first time. The Doobie Brothers, Biggie and T-Rex were the others.
The induction will be May 2 at Cleveland Public Auditorium.
***
After a standout 2019 that saw the world premieres of major studio hit “Us” and breakout indie “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” among others, the South by Southwest Film Festival’s 2020 edition will be headlined by such boldface names as Judd Apatow, Kumail Nanjiani, Tiffany Haddish and Spike Jonze.
The festival, which runs March 13-22 in Austin, Texas, will open with the world premiere of Apatow’s “The King of Staten Island.” Co-written by Apatow, Pete Davidson and Dave Sirus, the movie stars SNL comedian Davidson as a burnout living with his mother (Marisa Tomei) on Staten Island.
Apatow said, “I am excited to return to SXSW. In fact, I just made this movie, so I had a reason to return to SXSW.”
***
Issa Rae’s quick comment after five men were announced as Oscar nominees for best director was spur of the moment, but for many captured the lack of diversity among this year’s nominees.
“We were told to banter for five seconds as the teleprompter loaded,” Rae said at a TV critics meeting Wednesday. “I didn’t lie. I said ‘congratulations.’”
“Congratulations to those men,” Rae said dryly after the director category was revealed Monday. Greta Gerwig, who oversaw the acclaimed “Little Women,” was among the women directors who were shut out.
“I just think it’s unfortunate. The academy needs to do better,” Rae said.
