Kelly Marie Tran’s character, Rose Tico, occupies just 1 minute and 16 seconds of screen time in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” That’s about 10 times less than what she got in “The Last Jedi.”
But amid mounting criticism, “Rise of Skywalker” screenwriter Chris Terrio says her demotion wasn’t purposeful, as some have suggested. In a new interview with Awards Daily, Terrio defended Rose’s reduced storyline, blaming it on narrative issues and scenes with Carrie Fisher’s General Leia — revived in the latest installment via archive footage.
“A few scenes we’d written with Rose and Leia turned out to not meet the standard of photorealism that we’d hoped for,” he said. “Those scenes unfortunately fell out of the film. The last thing we were doing was deliberately trying to sideline Rose. We adore the character, and we adore Kelly — so much so that we anchored her with our favorite person in this galaxy, General Leia.”
Fans and critics were displeased with Rose’s lacking presence, especially considering the toxic response to her introduction in “The Last Jedi.” Some have accused “Rise of Skywalker” director J.J. Abrams of pandering to online trolls who forced Tran off social media after attacking her with racist rhetoric. Tran is Vietnamese American and the first actor of Asian descent to play a major role in a “Star Wars” film.
***
Jack Sheldon, an acclaimed jazz musician who was known to TV viewers as the puckish sidekick to talk show host Merv Griffin, has died. He was 88. Sheldon died Friday of natural causes, his longtime manager and partner, Dianne Jimenez, said Tuesday.
Sheldon was a prominent part of the West Coast jazz movement in the 1950s alongside Art Pepper, Stan Kenton and Shorty Rogers. He also played with greats including Benny Goodman, Peggy Lee, Lena Horne and Frank Sinatra. Sheldon’s tender horn solo on “The Shadow of Your Smile” in the 1965 film “The Sandpiper” helped earn it song of the year at the Grammys and best original song at the Oscars.
His gravelly voice was heard on the children’s series “Schoolhouse Rock!”, including on “I’m Just a Bill.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.