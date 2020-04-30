Harrison Ford was piloting a plane that wrongly crossed a runway where another plane was landing, and federal authorities are investigating, officials and a representative for the actor said Wednesday.
Ford was at the controls of a small plane Friday at Hawthorne Airport in the Los Angeles area when, according to a statement released by Ford’s publicist, he crossed the runway after mishearing an instruction from air traffic control.
“He immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologized to ATC for the error,” according to the statement. ”No one was injured and there was never any danger of a collision.”
It was the latest of several similar incidents for the 77-year-old actor. Most recently, he flew low over an airliner with 116 people aboard moments before mistakenly landing on a taxiway in 2017.
Kelly Rowland says her new single “Coffee” and its accompanying music video is her “ode to the beauty of black women.”
Rowland debuted the breezy R&B track and video featuring black women across a spectrum of shades and colors two weeks ago. “I just wanted it to be an expression of black beauty and the different variations and tones and body shapes,” said Rowland, who shot the video last year.
The coronavirus has wiped out plans to bring people to the U.S. Capitol for the annual Memorial Day weekend concert shown on PBS, but organizers are pressing ahead with a revamped event.
Performers like Trace Adkins, Cynthia Erivo, Renée Fleming and Christopher Jackson will appear in songs recorded remotely, in some cases from the Capitol grounds, obeying social distancing requirements. Producers have also solicited special messages from celebrities Jennifer Garner, Jon Hamm, Dulé Hill, Lisa Kudrow and Gwyneth Paltrow and others to help fill the void created by the missing crowd.
