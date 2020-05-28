The Grammys is putting together an event featuring Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey, Herbie Hancock and Harry Connick Jr. to honor essential workers amid the pandemic.
The Recording Academy, which puts on the Grammy Awards, announced Thursday that the two-hour special, “United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes,” will air June 21 on CBS.
The show will follow Connick and his filmmaker-daughter Georgia Connick on a road trip. Winfrey, Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Queen Latifah, Renée Zellweger and Drew Brees also deliver special messages.
***
Jonathan Karp, who has worked with authors ranging from Sen. Edward Kennedy to Susan Orlean, has been named CEO of Simon & Schuster. Notable books Karp, 56, has worked on include Kennedy’s “True Compass,” Orlean’s “The Library Book,” Bruce Springsteen’s “Born to Run” and Laura Hillenbrand’s “Seabiscuit.”
***
The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers is going virtual with its annual awards shows this summer because of the pandemic.
The group will hold three-day virtual events — to be streamed on ASCAP’s social media channels — for its four awards shows. The ASCAP Pop Music Awards will be held June 17-19; the ASCAP Screen Music Awards on June 23-25; the ASCAP Latin Music Awards on July 7-9; and the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards on July 15-17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.