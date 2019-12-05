Justin Timberlake has publicly apologized to his wife, actress Jessica Biel, after he was seen holding hands with the co-star of his upcoming movie “Palmer.” The pop star and actor wrote Wednesday on Instagram that he prefers to “stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love.”
He wrote that in the photos and video that went viral last month of him and actress Alisha Wainwright at a New Orleans bar, he “displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar.”
Timberlake said he “drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son.”
Singer Chris Brown must give up all rights to his former pet monkey and pay for its care if he wants charges of illegal animal ownership dropped, a Los Angeles judge said Wednesday.
The 30-year-old Tappahannock native was allowed to enter a diversion program nearly a year after he was charged with two misdemeanors over his possession of a pet capuchin monkey without a permit.
Brown must permanently forfeit his rights to the monkey, named Fiji, and pay $35,000 to the facility where it is being housed. The charges will be dropped in June if he meets those and other conditions.
Brown posted a picture to his 44 million Instagram followers in early 2018 showing his daughter cuddling with the capuchin. California authorities took the monkey away soon after.
Guns N’ Roses, Maroon 5, DJ Khaled and DaBaby will bring the heat to Super Bowl week in Miami.
The lineup was announced Thursday for the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, which is Jan. 30 through Feb. 1 in Miami ahead of the Super Bowl on Feb. 2.
DJ Khaled will headline the EA SPORTS BOWL on Jan. 30. Guns N’ Roses will headline on Jan. 31, while Maroon 5 and a special guest will perform Feb. 1. Tickets for the three-day festival go on sale Monday.
