Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence got married over the weekend in Rhode Island during a ceremony and reception studded with Hollywood stars.
The “Hunger Games” star tied the knot with New York art dealer Cooke Maroney at a Newport, R.I., mansion on Saturday.
Lawrence’s publicist confirmed to The Associated Press that the wedding took place but did not provide additional details.
People.com reported that Emma Stone, Kris Jenner and Amy Schumer were among the 150 guests at Belcourt Castle, which is owned by Carolyn Rafaelian, owner and founder of the jewelry company Alex and Ani.
The Newport Daily News reported that about 100 fans stood outside the mansion hoping to catch a glimpse of a celebrity.
***
“Captain America” actor Chris Evans returned to his native Massachusetts this weekend to help dedicate the new home of a youth theater company where as a youngster he honed his acting skills.
Evans helped cut the ribbon Saturday at the Concord Youth Theatre’s new permanent home.
Evans, who grew up in nearby Sudbury, acted in Concord Youth Theatre productions starting when he was 9 years old. His mother, Lisa Evans, is the theater’s director.
He said the theater was “a place to feel safe and take risks and explore what would ultimately be my career.”
The new building has seating for more than 200. Concord Youth Theatre will debut its new space with “Godspell” this week.
***
A treasure trove of about 130 books once owned by a renowned Abraham Lincoln biographer has been donated to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield.
The books that once belonged to Benjamin Thomas could be a gold mine for Lincoln scholars as many of them contain the author’s handwritten comments, observances and notations.
The donation comes from the Lincoln Land Community College Library, which was given the books by Thomas’ widow, Salome “Sally” Pasfield Thomas, before her death in 1999.
Benjamin Thomas lived in Springfield from 1932 until his death in 1956. During that time, his best-known works were published, including “Lincoln’s New Salem” in 1934 and “Abraham Lincoln: A Biography” in 1952.
