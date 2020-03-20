Johnny Depp’s libel suit against British tabloid The Sun has been put on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Depp is suing the newspaper’s parent company, News Group Newspapers, and executive editor Dan Wootton over a 2018 article claiming he was violent and abusive to ex-wife Amber Heard.
A trial had been due to start Monday at the High Court in London, with Depp; Heard, 33, and other celebrities due to give evidence. But Judge Andrew Nicol said Friday that he had “reached the reluctant conclusion that the trial does have to be adjourned.”
The judge said two of Depp’s legal representatives had already had to self-isolate because of the virus, and added that “no-one can predict whether others involved in the case, and I do not exclude myself, will either become infected or need to self-isolate.”
Depp’s lawyer, Jennifer Afia, told a preliminary hearing this week that the actor was at a “remote location” in the south of France and couldn’t travel because of restrictions imposed to fight the pandemic. But the paper’s attorney, Adam Wolanski, alleged the 56-year-old Depp wanted to delay the trial “because he knows he’s going to lose.”
Depp is also suing Heard for libel in the United States.
Superstar Plácido Domingo has resigned from the U.S. union that represents opera singers and will contribute $500,000 to sexual harassment eradication programs and a fund that helps opera employees in crisis, the union said Friday.
The development came weeks after investigations by the American Guild of Musical Artists and Los Angeles Opera found sexual harassment allegations against the famed tenor, now 79, to be credible.
The investigations were launched after the publication of Associated Press stories last year in which multiple women accused Domingo of harassment and abusing his power while in management positions at LA Opera and Washington National Opera.
AGMA also said Friday that the union had withdrawn disciplinary charges as a result of its probe.
