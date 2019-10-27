Boundary-pushing comedian Dave Chappelle is the latest recipient of the Mark Twain prize for lifetime achievement in comedy, an honor bestowed Sunday night at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. The event was a homecoming for Chappelle, who was raised in suburban Silver Spring, Md.
Chappelle was a well-established comedian when he got his own sketch comedy show in 2003.
The show on Comedy Central, “Chappelle’s Show,” was an immediate hit. It combined clever parodies that often tweaked racial conventions with uniquely staged musical productions. At the height of his popularity, Chappelle shocked the entertainment industry by walking away from a lucrative contract extension and abandoning the show while it was preparing for its third season. He gradually returned to performing and now releases regular stand-up specials.
Twain recipients are typically honored by a series of testimonials and musical performances. This year, the announced guest list includes comedians Trevor Noah, Jon Stewart and Tiffany Haddish, musicians John Legend and Q-Tip and actors Bradley Cooper and Morgan Freeman.
***
Paul Barrere, guitarist and singer for the rock group Little Feat, has died. He was 71.
Barrere’s passing was announced Saturday by surviving members of the band, who honored his contributions to the music world. He died Saturday morning at a hospital in Los Angeles due to side effects from an ongoing treatment for liver disease.
“Paul, sail on to the next place in your journey with our abiding love for a life always dedicated to the muse and the music,” Little Feat’s Bill Payne, Sam Clayton, Fred Tackett, Kenny Gradney and Gabe Ford said in a statement.
Barrere joined Little Feat three years after its founding in 1969. He wrote or co-wrote some of the band’s most beloved songs including “Skin It Back,” “Time Loves a Hero” and “Old Folks Boogie.”
