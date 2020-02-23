Lizzo was named entertainer of the year and “Just Mercy” won best motion picture, best actor and best supporting actor Saturday at the NAACP Image Awards. The show, which recognizes entertainers of color, ladled honors on the film that was snubbed by the Oscars, Golden Globes and other ceremonies throughout awards season.
“We are such a beautiful people; this is just a reminder of all the beautiful things that we can do,” Lizzo said as she accepted the night’s last and biggest award, dancing off the stage at the Pasadena, Calif., Civic Auditorium as the ceremony ended. Anthony Anderson of “black-ish” hosted the show, telecast on BET for the first time.
Michael B. Jordan won best actor in a motion picture for his role as a crusading defense attorney in “Just Mercy,” and Jamie Foxx won best supporting actor for the wrongly convicted man he fought for.
Lupita Nyong’o won best actress in a film for her role in “Us,” and 15-year-old Marsai Martin won best supporting actress for her role in “Little” over superstar names including Jennifer Lopez, Janelle Monáe and Octavia Spencer.
Grammy award-winning singer Pharrell may have been fired from three different McDonald’s stores as a teen, but that didn’t stop him from opening what has become one of the hottest restaurants in Miami.
The Virginia Beach native hosted a soul food brunch Saturday along with his dad, Pharaoh, a self-taught chef, as part of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival. Fellow Grammy winner DJ Khaled and former “Breaking Bad” co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul were among the guests savoring the food on a tropical jungle-style patio.
Happy to leave behind his fast-food days, Pharrell opened Swan restaurant in 2018 with South Beach nightlife guru and LIV club owner David Grutman.
The restaurant has been a hot spot for celebrities, especially during the Super Bowl and recent Art Basel weeks, where everyone from Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West to Leonardo DiCaprio and Bono have indulged.
