The entire leadership of the Cesar Awards, France’s version of the Oscars, has stepped down in a spat over its opaque decision-making process and over controversial director Roman Polanski, whose new film leads this year’s nominations.
The decision by the academy’s board to resign en masse came just two weeks before the 2020 award ceremony on Feb. 28. Multiple nominations for Polanski’s “An Officer and a Spy” triggered calls by feminist groups for a boycott of the awards as an expression of outrage against the ceremony and the director. Three months ago, a French woman accused him of a 1975 sexual assault at his chalet in Switzerland when she was 18, claims he denies.
Polanski has been a fugitive from the U.S. for over four decades after pleading guilty in 1977 to unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl. He fled the U.S. in 1978.
Nominating his movie in 12 categories this year represented a last straw for the already-roiled academy board, which had expressed frustration over the closed nature of the decision-making structure.
***
An updated federal indictment against R. Kelly unsealed in Chicago on Friday includes sex abuse allegations involving a new accuser, adding to the jailed singer’s mounting legal challenges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York.
The 13-count superseding indictment doesn’t add more charges against Kelly. It includes multiple counts of child pornography and isn’t substantially different from the original July indictment, which also had 13 counts. There’s a reference to a “Minor 6” but no longer any reference to a “Minor 2,” meaning there are still five alleged victims in the Chicago federal case.
The indictment offers few details about the new accuser. It says she met Kelly around 1997 or 1998 and that he engaged in sexual contact or sex acts around that time and several years before she turned 18.
Kelly, 53, will be arraigned under the reworked indictment. That could happen March 5, a date set previously for a status hearing. The trial date remains April 27, though that will likely be pushed to later this year.
