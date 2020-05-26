Doja Cat is sounding off on a recent controversy.
The “Say So” singer has addressed backlash she’s received on Twitter concerning a controversial 2015 song of hers that’s resurfaced, along with allegations she previously took part in racist conversations online. “I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child,” the 24-year-old, born Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, wrote on Instagram Sunday. “I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone that I offended.”
The rapper — who rose to prominence with 2018’s viral track “Mooo!” — added, “I’m a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I’m very proud of where I come from.”
Regarding the resurfaced track, “Dindu Nuffin,” which references a slur that mocks those who have suffered at the hands of police brutality, according to CNN, the singer added,
that the song “was written in response to people who often used that term to hurt me.”
***
Jesse Tyler Ferguson is a star in his own right, but even he has had to gulp at the wattage on tap for the upcoming benefit for New York City’s fabled Public Theater.
Meryl Streep, Antonio Banderas, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Alicia Keys, Daniel Craig, Danielle Brooks, Elvis Costello, Claire Danes, Danai Gurira, Audra McDonald, Sandra Oh and Sting are just some of stars expected to attend the June 1 virtual event, called “We Are One Public.” The event is free and will be livestreamed on The Public’s website, YouTube channel and Facebook page.
The impressive guest list will come as a surprise to Sam Waterston. Although the former “Law & Order” prosecutor is being honored for his longstanding support and partnership of The Public, he knows no details about the celebration, not even the guest list. “Don’t spoil it,” he asked, laughing.
