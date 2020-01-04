American pop singer Pink says she is donating $500,000 to help fight the deadly wildfires that have devastated parts of Australia.
“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires,” Pink tweeted Saturday to her 32.2 million Twitter followers. “I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines.”
The death toll in the wildfire crisis is now up to 23 people. The fires are expected to be particularly fierce throughout the weekend. The wildfires, which have been raging since September, have already burned about 12.35 million acres of land and destroyed more than 1,500 homes.
Cameron Diaz is starting the new decade with an important role: mommy. The actress and her musician husband, Benji Madden, on Friday announced the birth of a daughter they’ve named Raddix.
“We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter,” Diaz wrote on Instagram. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”
But don’t expect a photo of the baby. Diaz wrote that she and Madden “feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy.”
Diaz, whose films include “There’s Something About Mary” and “Bad Teacher,” married Madden, a member of the band Good Charlotte, in early 2015.
From Leonardo DiCaprio to Brad Pitt, some of Hollywood’s brightest stars came together to relax and sip wine in a room where everyone ended up walking away a winner at the American Film Institute Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Friday.
The annual AFI invite-only luncheon honored 11 films and 11 TV shows with well-spoken words about the celebrated project followed by a brief clip of a scene.
The event is held on the weekend of the Golden Globes and is really all about just having fun.
