Raise your tea cups! The big-screen encore of “Downton Abbey” handily (but very politely) thumped both Brad Pitt’s “Ad Astra” and Sylvester Stallone’s “Rambo: Last Blood” in theaters over the weekend in one of the more unlikely box-office upsets.
“Downton Abbey” debuted with $31 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday, royally trumping the $19.2 million-opening for “Ad Astra” and the $19 million debut for “Rambo: Last Blood.” Neither the draw of Pitt in space nor a bandanna-wearing Stallone could match the appeal of a tea party with old friends.
While the stout performance of “Downton Abbey” had come to be expected in the lead-up to its release, it was still striking. The debut — starring Michelle Dockery, Matthew Goode, Tuppence Middleton, Maggie Smith, Elizabeth McGovern and others from the popular TV series — marked the best first weekend ever for Focus Features in its 17-year history. It ranks as the best opening for any specialty studio in a decade.
Coming four years since the series finale, “Downton Abbey” returns most of the original cast and was penned by its creator, Julian Fellowes. Critics greeted the film warmly (85% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes), but audiences were even more enthusiastic, giving it an A CinemaScore.
It’s no joker. The night lit up Saturday around the world with the famous bat signal to mark a special anniversary for Batman.
DC Comics held a celebration of Batman Day to mark the 80th anniversary of the appearance of crimefighter Bruce Wayne and his masked identity. Fan gatherings happened all over the world. But the most ambitious party plan was the illumination of the bat signal.
It started at Fed Square in Melbourne, Australia. The signal also appeared in 13 other cities, including Tokyo, Berlin, Rome, Paris, London, Montreal, Sao Paulo and Johannesburg, as well as the Domino Sugar Refinery in New York City.
Los Angeles celebrated with a fan experience concert and the Batman Inaugural 5K run.
